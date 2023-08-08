Who played for both Texans and Colts? Immaculate Grid NFL answers for August 8

By putting fans' understanding of renowned players and their respective teams to the test, the NFL Immaculate Grid provides regular entertainment for supporters.

The focus of today's conundrum is on athletes who had the chance to represent both the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

In light of the Texans' establishment in 2002 and the Colts' switch to the AFC South division that same year, this rivalry is among the most recent ones in the NFL, but has become more heated.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. He also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Hoyer has played for seven different clubs since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009, which is the second-highest total in the history of the NFL. Hoyer spent the majority of his eight years with the New England Patriots as a backup quarterback and was a part of the squad that won Super Bowl LIII. His best campaign came in 2015 with the Texans, where he threw for 2,606 yards and 19 touchdowns, leading the team to a division championship.

All of Hoyer's colleagues and instructors have maintained their faith in him throughout his playing career. Hoyer, who is currently 36 years old, has an abundance of NFL experience. In his career, he has passed for 10,668 yards and 53 TDs.

The two starting quarterbacks for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023 will be Hoyer and Jimmy Garoppolo. Hoyer will likely serve as the backup to Garoppolo as the starter.

Immaculate grid for August 8: Phillip Dorsett has also played for both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans

NFL wide receiver Phillip Dorsett plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft after playing college football for Miami.

NFL Rumors @nflrums



QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Davante Adams

WR Jakobi Meyers

WR Hunter Renfrow

WR DeAndre Carter

WR Phillip Dorsett

TE Austin Hooper

TE Michael Mayer

TE OJ Howard pic.twitter.com/30iMfwXSO1 #Raiders Offense: #RaiderNation QB Jimmy GaroppoloRB Josh JacobsWR Davante AdamsWR Jakobi MeyersWR Hunter RenfrowWR DeAndre CarterWR Phillip DorsettTE Austin HooperTE Michael MayerTE OJ Howard twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Patriots acquired Dorsett through trade in 2017. He left New England in 2020, and since then has played for the Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Dorsett hasn't exactly been able to measure up to his selection pedigree as he enters his eighth season in the NFL. He has 92 games under his belt, with 151 catches, 2,001 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Dorsett's best performance came in the 2016 season, posting 528 receiving yards.