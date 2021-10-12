Who plays Monday Night Football tonight? TV channel, time and schedule for NFL Week 5 game

The NFL's Monday Night Football has featured divisional matchups for three consecutive weeks. However, that will change in Week 5 as two AFC teams meet for the second straight year.

The Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens were playoff teams last season. The Colts were the first-ever No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs after the NFL expanded the bracket last season. They lurked in during the final week of the postseason and had a decent showing against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

In tonight's Monday Night Football game, the Colts will look to win their second consecutive game since starting 0-3. It won't be easy as they travel to Baltimore to take on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who sport a 3-1 record and have won three consecutive games.

Here's everything you need to know about ESPN's Monday Night Football game for Week 5, including kickoff time and more.

Monday Night Football game details

Match: Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

What time is Monday Night Football tonight?

The Monday Night Football clash between the Indianapolis Colts and the Batilmore Ravens will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is Monday Night Football on tonight?

TV channel (US): ESPN

Live stream: ESPN app | fuboTV | ESPN+ | DAZN

Monday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens preview

The Colts and Ravens will have clashed 10 times in Baltimore.

The Colts originally played in Baltimore before moving to Indianapolis in 1984. As such, the Baltimore crowd holds some animosity towards them for leaving. That makes this game even tougher on quarterback Carson Wentz and head coach Frank Reich.

The Colts' first order of business will be slowing down Lamar Jackson. He is averaging 339.1 yards of offense per game; more than 12 NFL teams, including the Colts (320). The Colts will have to either contain Jackson or keep pace with him. Neither is ideal, but stopping him is probably a safer bet.

Meanwhile, the Ravens' defense has allowed only 170 passing yards per game in each of their last two games. Their secondary and defense, in general, have found their groove, so that should benefit them in their battle against Wentz and the Colts' offense.

The Colts are 1-3 and are trailing the Titans in the weak AFC South standings. A loss would not knock them out of the race, but it would put them in a difficult position. The Ravens (3-1) are engaged in a tough battle for AFC North supremacy, as both the Bengals and the Browns are off to solid starts to the season.

Colts vs. Ravens TV broadcast details

Steve Levy will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the game, with Brian Griese and Louis Riddick providing analysis. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter, while former NFL referee John Parry will be the rules analyst.

ESPN has offered an alternate viewing option starring the Manning Brothers' Peyton and Eli this season, but the simulcast will not be airing in Week 5. So, the traditional ESPN broadcast will be the only way to watch this Monday Night Football.

