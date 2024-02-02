Who are Pro Bowl 2024 cheerleaders? All details explored 

The Pro Bowl 2024 got underway on Thursday with the Skills Challenges in the Nicholson Fieldhouse at the University of Central Florida. While several players grabbed headlines with their athletic expertise, the cheerleaders also made their presence felt.

The Pro Bowl 2024 cheerleaders lineup comprised one member from each cheer team in the NFL. However, it's important to know that eight of the 32 NFL teams — Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers — do not have cheerleading squads.

As the Pro Bowl is a special event and only one cheerleading member from each team is allowed at the affair, fans are curious to learn about the performers who were given the opportunity.

Who are the 24 cheerleaders at Pro Bowl 2024?

Here are the names of the 24 cheerleader representing their NFL teams at Pro Bowl 2024:

Tennessee Titans: Susanna Dunn

Dunn was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has been dancing since she was three. She's the captain of the Titans cheerleading squad and is in her final semester at Belmont University.

Arizona Cardinals: Zaryn Manier

Manier was born in Corona, California, and has 22 years of dance experience. She was the Rookie of the Year on the Cardinals cheerleading team in 2021 and is repping them at the Pro Bowl in 2024.

Miami Dolphins: Samantha Mellinger

Mellinger hails from Northern Virginia and has a BS in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's the captain of the Dolphins cheerleading squad and has been with the team for three years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachael Marshlack

Marshlack was born in Tampa Bay, and it's obvious why she has a soft corner for the Buccaneers. She has a degree in Communications from Florida Atlantic University and also performed at Raymond James Stadium when Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals: Holly Michel

Michel works as a full-time physical therapist and a part-time physical instructor. She will be representing the Bengals at the Pro Bowl this year.

Atlanta Falcons: Celia Burger

Burger has been with the Falcons cheerleading squad for six years and is in her second year as captain. She also received the "Game Pom" thrice.

Houston Texans: Rose Troche

Troche is in her third season as a member of the Texans cheerleading squad. She also enjoys teaching dance and spending time with her loved ones in her spare time.

Denver Broncos: Chelsea Jones

Jones has been with the Broncos cheerleading squad for seven years and has been captain for the last three seasons. She also works as a teacher for second-grade students.

Indianapolis Colts: Kaitlyn Molin

Molin has been with the Colts' cheerleading squad for the last five years. She was voted as the 2019 Rookie of the Year and is representing the team at the Pro Bowl.

New Orleans Saints: Gavanne Davis

Davis hails from New Orleans and the Saints hold a special place in her heart. She's in her fifth year as a cheerleader for the team and is repping them at the Pro Bowl.

Baltimore Ravens: Brittany McCreary

McCreary is completing the fifth season with the Ravens cheerleading squad. She has also performed for the military in Alaska, England, and the Middle East while on tour with the franchise.

Los Angeles Rams: Gabrielle Peragine

Peragine was born and brought up in New Jersey. She moved to LA during the COVID-19 pandemic and joined the Rams' cheerleading team.

San Francisco 49ers: Kayla Morris

Morris is in her seventh season with the 49ers' cheerleading team and in her second year as captain. She has also worked as an esthetician for the past five years.

Kansas City Chiefs: J'Mia Cheadle

Cheadle was born in Kansas City and has a strong affinity for the Chiefs. Apart from cheerleading, she's also a graphic designer and specializes in email marketing.

Las Vegas Raiders: Madison Mapes

Mapes was born in Riverside, California. She graduated with a degree from UCLA and is in her second season with the Raiders' cheerleading squad.

New England Patriots: Driss Dallahi

Dallahi is the only male cheerleader at the 2024 Pro Bowl. He was born in New Hampshire and is in his fifth season with the Patriots' cheerleading squad.

Dallas Cowboys: Chandi McCright

McCright was born and raised in Arizona. She's wrapping up her fifth season on the Cowboys' cheerleading squad.

Washington Commanders: Erica

Erica has been part of the Commanders' cheerleading team for four years. She has also performed in the NBA after graduating from Virginia State University.

Detroit Lions: Mackenzie Maniaci

Maniaci is the captain of the Lions' cheerleading squad. She's in her fifth year with Detroit.

Philadelphia Eagles: Azari Ford

Ford is the captain of the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleading team and is in her sixth season with the franchise. She also performed at Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, where the Eagles suffered a 38-35 loss to the Chiefs.

Seattle Seahawks: Caroline Roberts

Roberts graduated from the University of Oregon and is in her fourth year with the Seahawks cheerleading team. She will be representing the Seattle outfit at the Pro Bowl this year.

Minnesota Vikings: Andrea Sampson

Sampson has been with the Vikings' cheerleading team for the last seven seasons and has captained the squad for four years. When she's not on the field, she works as a special education teacher.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Alyvia Anderson

Anderson was born in Chicago but moved to Jacksonville during her high school years. She has been part of the Jaguars' cheerleading team for the last five years and will represent them at the 2024 Pro Bowl.

Carolina Panthers: Allison Armstrong

Armstrong has been part of the Panthers' cheerleading team for six years and has been the captain for the last two seasons. She works as a full-time physical therapist assistant and helps patients improve their mobility.