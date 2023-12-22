Who are Puka Nacua's brothers, Kai and Isaiah? All about Rams WR's family

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is a front-runner for the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award this season. The Rams have found themselves a potential long-term successor to Cooper Kupp in the BYU product. Nacua is the only rookie pass catcher to surpass 90 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards this season.

Puka Nacua comes from a football-oriented family, with the pass catcher having two brothers who play football at a high level. This article will delve into Puka's brothers, Kai and Isaiah Nacua. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Puka Nacua's brother, Kai Nacua?

Kai Nacua is Puka Nacua's eldest brother and safety for the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He played college football for BYU and enjoyed a breakout year in 2016, breaking the school's interceptions record with 14 picks.

Following a stellar college career with BYU, Nacua declared for the 2017 NFL Draft. Kai Nacua was projected to be either a day-three pick or go undrafted. The latter was the case, as Nacua didn't get drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Cleveland Browns promptly signed him as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. He competed for a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2017 season but fell short. He did, however, spend the year alternating between practice and the main team. Nacua ended his first season with 14 combined tackles in 16 games (three starts). On April 30, 2018, the Browns released him.

Following his departure from the Browns, Kai Nacua embarked on a journeyman career in the league. He signed for the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts.

Nacua finally found a stable role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, appearing for the franchise in five regular-season games. However, he left the franchise in 2021 and hasn't played in the NFL since.

These days, Kai Nacua plays for the Michigan Panthers in the USFL; he'll use this as a springboard for a longer NFL career.

Who is Puka Nacua's brother, Isaiah Nacua?

Isaiah Nacua is Puka Nacua's immediate older brother and a free-agent wide receiver. Just like his brothers, Isaiah played for BYU at the collegiate level, even though he didn't achieve levels of success similar to his brothers'.

Isaiah Nacua declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts soon after the draft but didn't play a snap in the NFL before he was released. Isaiah Nacua is a free agent looking for opportunities to play professional football.

