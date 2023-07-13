Who is Quinnen Williams' wife Maranda? All about Jets DT’s family

Quinnen Williams grabbed headlines Thursday after he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the New York Jets. The defensive tackle is set to receive a reported $66 million in guaranteed money.

Williams becomes the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL based on his $24 million average per year. He is only behind Aaron Donald, who signed a three-year, $95 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Amid Williams' blockbuster new deal, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his wife Maranda.

Maranda was born on Nov. 23, 1998, to parents Jonathan and Kandy Johnson. She attended the University of Alabama and it was on campus that she first met Quinnen.

The pair quickly hit it off and began dating. Maranda and Quinnen tied the knot on July 3, 2022, on a luxurious yacht in Miami, just a few weeks after the former graduated from university. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named True Amour Williams, on May 22, 2023.

As per reports, Maranda is the CEO of eighty8.label and Maranda Kouture. The 24-year-old sells luxury fashion wear on her Eighty8 company and sells wigs, bundles, frontal bundles and hair accessories on her other firm Maranda Kouture.

Maranda often shows her support for Quinnen on Instagram. She often uploads images with him and has begun including her infant daughter in recent posts.

Quinnen Williams' stats in the 2022 NFL season

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams had an impressive 2022 NFL season. The New York Jets defensive tackle racked up 55 total tackles, of which 35 were solo. He also recorded 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and four passes defended across 16 games.

Despite Williams' stellar defensive outings, the Jets finished fourth in the AFC East with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old is set to play another crucial role for New York in the 2023 campaign.

Given his monstrous contract extension, there will be high hopes for Williams in the upcoming NFL season.

