Who are the Raiders-Chiefs announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 12 game's coverage team

The Las Vegas Raiders will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 26 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be in the booth for the Raiders-Chiefs game on CBS. Melanie Collins will be the sideline reporter for the contest. Harlan will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Green will provide color commentary for the Week 12 game on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Injury report for NFL Week 12

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aiden O'Connell is expected to start as the Las Vegas Raiders QB in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders have listed Kolton Miller (shoulder), Marcus Epps (neck), Roderic Teamer (hamstring) and Robert Spillane (ankle) as questionable for Week 12. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is also doubtful for Sunday's game.

The Raiders are expected to start Aiden O'Connell as their quarterback this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will be without two of their star offensive players. Jerick McKinnon (groin) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) have been ruled out for Week 12.

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to lead the offense for the Chiefs on their trip to Las Vegas.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: TV schedule and live stream details

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 NFL game will air on CBS. Fans in Kansas City can watch the game live on the local channel KCTV, while those in Las Vegas can catch the game on KLAS.

The Raiders-Chiefs contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Nov. 26

: Sunday, Nov. 26 Start Time : 4:25 p.m. ET

: 4:25 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS, KCTV (for locals in Kansas City) and KLAS (for locals in Las Vegas)

: CBS, KCTV (for locals in Kansas City) and KLAS (for locals in Las Vegas) Streaming: Fubo TV