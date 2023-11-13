Who are the Raiders-Jets announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 10 SNF game's coverage team

Usually, a Sunday Night Football game pits the NFL's top contenders against each other. But Week 10's Las Vegas Raiders-New York Jets game instead features two struggling teams - the latter having fired their head coach and general manager, and the former rapidly deteriorating after losing Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear.

The Raiders are sitting at 4-5 after defeating the New York Giants 30-6 in the first for interim duo Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly; while the Jets are 4-4 after being kept out of the endzone by the Los Angeles Chargers for a 6-27 loss.

Mike Tirico will provide the play-by-play for the 8:20 pm game, with color commentary/analysis from former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth. Veteran sideline reporter Melissa Stark will provide updates on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets injury report for NFL Week 10

Kolton Miller will not be playing vs the New York Jets

Raiders OT Kolton Miller has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder injury, having not practiced all week long, which is a sizable blow for new starting QB Aidan O'Connell, who needs all the protection he can get against one of the league's stronger defenses.

Also out are FB Jakob Johnson (concussion) and backup QB Brian Hoyer (healthy scratch). On the other side of the ball, DTs Byron Young and Nesta Jade Silveira, DE Isaac Rochell, and linebacker Jaylon Smith are also out.

For the Jets, DE Will McDonald entered the practice report late with an ankle injury, so he has to rest. WR Randall Cobb is a notable healthy scratch after being surpassed by undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson, while OT Billy Turner (finger) and LB Chazz Surratt (ankle) will also not play, among others.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets: TV schedule and live stream details

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets can be seen on NBC. It will also stream on Peacock, the network's official streaming service.

It is also available to stream on Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu+, and NFL+ (for mobile devices).

Game : Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets Stadium : Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada Date : Sunday, November 12

: Sunday, November 12 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Streaming: Peacock, Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu+, and NFL+ (mobile devices)