Who are the Raiders-Packers announcers tonight on ABC and ESPN? All about NFL Week 5 game's coverage team on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders will lock horns with the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated clash will commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the booth for the Raiders-Packers game on ABC and ESPN. Lisa Salters will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Buck will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Aikman will provide color commentary for the Week 5 game on Monday Night Football.

Fans can also watch Peyton and Eli Manning host The ManningCast, an alternate broadcast on ESPN2 for the Raiders-Packers matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers injury report for NFL Week 5

Jordan Love will start for the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without Nate Hobbs (ankle) for their Week 5 NFL game. Davante Adams (shoulder) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring and shoulder) have been listed as questionable.

The good news for the hosts is that Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocols after missing Week 4. The quarterback should start against the Packers on Monday.

The Green Bay Packers have listed Jaire Alexander (back), safety Rudy Ford (oblique), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), and cornerback Eric Stokes (foot) as questionable for Monday. However, safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) have been ruled out.

Jordan Love is expected to start at quarterback for the visitors. The 24-year-old has looked impressive in his first season as a starter and has led Green Bay to a 2-2 record.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers?

The Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers game will air on ABC and ESPN. There will also be an alternate broadcast on ESPN 2.

The contest can also be streamed live on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL campaign.