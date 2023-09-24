Who are the Raiders-Steelers football game announcers for today on NBC? All about NFL Week 3 game's coverage team

The Las Vegas Raiders will lock horns with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth for the Raiders-Steelers game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be the sideline reporter for the match.

Tirico will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Collinsworth will provide color commentary for the Week 3 contest on Sunday Night Football.

Raiders vs. Steelers injury report

Jimmy Garoppolo will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders have listed defensive end Tyree Wilson (illness) as questionable for the Week 3 clash. Marcus Epps (quad), Divine Deablo (Ribs), Bilal Nichols (hamstring) Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) were all limited in practice this week.

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the hosts against the Steelers on Sunday. Las Vegas will be looking to get back to winning ways after their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without receivers Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and Diontae Johnson (hamstring) in Week 3. Quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to lead the offense for the visitors this weekend.

NFL Week 3: How to watch Raiders vs. Steelers?

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game will be telecast live on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Fans without access to cable can stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Fubo TV

It will be interesting to see which of these two teams will get the win in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL campaign.