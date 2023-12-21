Who are the Rams-Saints announcers on Amazon Prime? All about NFL Week 16 TNF game's coverage team

The Los Angeles Rams will lock horns with the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 21, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Rams-Saints game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 16 game on Thursday Night Football.

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: Injury report for Week 16

The Los Angeles Rams have ruled out Tre Tomlinson for their Week 16 game against the Saints. The cornerback is dealing with a hamstring issue. The hosts have also listed guard Joe Noteboom (foot) as questionable.

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mattew Stafford will lead the offense for the Rams, who are second in the NFC West with a 7-7 record.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Saints will be without Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), Lonnie Johnson (knee), Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Payton Turner (toe) for Week 16. Running back Kendre Miller (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game.

The Saints will start Derek Carr as their quarterback against the Rams.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints: TV schedule and live stream details

The Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Week 16 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Los Angeles can watch the game live on the local channel FOX 11, while those in New Orleans can catch the game on WDSU 6.

The Rams-Saints contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

: Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Stadium : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Date : Thursday, Dec. 21

: Thursday, Dec. 21 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans)

: FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV