The LA Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals game will take place at the Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25 promising a thrilling spectacle for football fans. The upcoming matchup will feature a star-studded broadcasting team that promises to deliver an exceptional viewing experience.

Leading the charge in the play-by-play department is Chris Fowler. Joining Fowler are two insightful analysts, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick, with Laura Rutledge stationed on the sidelines.

Rams vs. Bengals injury report

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report

For the Rams, wide receiver Puka Nacua is treading cautiously due to an oblique injury, earning him a questionable status for Monday's game. Despite being limited in practice on Friday and Saturday, the rest of the Rams' squad is in prime condition and raring to go against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Joe Burrow had been nursing a calf injury from training camp and faced an aggravation in the Week 2 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. As the Bengals brace for Week 3, NFL Media reports that Burrow's availability will be a game-time decision. The team has officially tagged him as questionable for the upcoming game.

Adding to the concern, Bengals tight end Irv Smith is also in doubt for the Week 3 clash against the Rams. His practice time has been limited, casting a shadow over his participation on Monday night.

NFL Week 3: How to watch Rams vs. Bengals?

The riveting clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. The kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 25, promising an evening of high-octane football action.

For those without cable access, you can catch the game in real-time via the Fubo TV streaming service.

Here's the lowdown:

Game: Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Date: Monday, September 25th

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo TV, NFL+