Who ran the fastest 40-yard dash in NFL Combine history? Ranking top 5 best performances at scouting event

The 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis has gathered a lot of buzz, especially with the top talents participating in this year's showpiece event. Interestingly, the 40-yard dash saw a new record holder during Saturday's drill at the Scouting Combine.

On that note, here's a look at some of the fastest 40-yard times that have been recorded at the Combine:

Top 5 fastest 40-yard times recorded at the NFL Combine

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tied #5. Dri Archer - 4.26 seconds

Archer completed the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds at the NFL Combine in 2014. The running back played college football with Kent State and was then picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of that year's draft and played two seasons with the team.

Tied #5. Tariq Woolen - 4.26 seconds

Woolen completed the 40-yard dash in 4.26 seconds at the 2022 Combine. The cornerback was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of that year's draft and even earned Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season.

#4. Chris Johnson - 4.24 seconds

Johnson did his 40-yard dash in 4.24 seconds at the 2008 Combine. The running back was subsequently picked by the Tennessee Titans in the first round and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

#3. Kalon Barnes - 4.23 seconds

Barnes completed his 40-yard dash in 4.23 seasons at the 2022 Combine. The cornerback was then picked by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the draft. He has been on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns but is yet to play a game in the NFL.

#2. John Ross - 4.22 seconds

Ross finished his 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds at the 2017 NFL Combine. The wideout was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round. He played one season with the New York Giants in 2021 and was on the practice squad for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023.

#1. Xavier Worthy - 4.21 seconds

Xavier Worthy holds the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. The Texas wideout completed the drill in 4.21 seconds at the 2024 event, boosting his draft stock in the process.