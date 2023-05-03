Who is Randall Cobb’s wife Aiyda? Exploring new Jets WR’s family

Randall Cobb will be reuniting with Aaron Rodgers as he signs with the New York Jets.

Cobb was a highly popular figure with the Green Bay Packers fanbase, and many are sad to see him with another franchise.

Cobb's popularity also extends to his life away from the NFL. Relatively active on social media, the wide receiver posts content related to football, his wife and also his children.

Married to Aiyda Ghahramani (now Cobb), Randall celebrated his anniversary around two weeks ago.

"Happy Anniversary my love!" - Randall Cobb

The short video contained special clips from their life together, covering simple photos to memories on the field.

Aiyda has emassed over 30,000 followers on her Instagram account. Similar to her husband, Aiyda chooses to focus on her day-to-day life while posting, which in turn revolves around the NFL and their children.

Having met at an EA Sports event years ago, the couple kept in touch before dating in 2014.

Image Credit: Randall Cobb's wife Aiyda's IG account (@ayidacobb)

They tied the knot in a lovely ceremony on April 15, 2017. As per reports, it was an initmate wedding in New York City, which began with a rehearsal dinner at Shay & Ivy. They got married at the Pierre Hotel.

“I can’t wait to share my life with Randall. He is truly the kindest, most supportive gentleman I have ever met,” Aiyda said.

Close friends off the field, Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson attended the wedding.

Randall Cobb and his wife Aiyda have two children

The couple welcomed their first baby boy (Caspian Cyrus Cobb) on August 10, 2018. Their second child, Rumi, was born in 2020.

Always there to cheer their dad on, the kids accompany Aiyda to Cobb's games, something that will likely continue with the Jets.

Image Credit: Randall Cobb's wife Aiyda's IG account (@ayidacobb)

"Family night💚💛 The boys had the time of their lives....and were so overstimulated that they stayed up until 1:30 am 😬🙃" Aiyda wrote.

Raised in New York, Aiyda studied at Rutgers College (2005 to 2011) and graduated with science honors in biochemistry. However, she is now a patent lawyer and Human Rights advocate.

She studied law at the New Hampshire School of Law. Furthermore, she earned her Doctor of Jurisprudence certificate in 2014. As per reports, the 34-year-old is working as an attorney with Sughrue Mion PLLC.

