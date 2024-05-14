Who is Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus Moss? Former Bengals TE makes surprising career decision

Thaddeus Moss is a former professional tight end and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Unlike his Hall of Fame father, Thaddeus Moss played the tight end position rather than the wide receiver role.

The former Cincinnati Bengals tight end made the announcement via social media just a day before his 26th birthday.

While retiring at 25 is relatively rare for professional people, Moss has had a rollercoaster of a career, and he has enough memories to reminisce in the future.

Thaddeus Moss career trajectory

Moss started his collegiate football career at NC State, and he was a serviceable piece of their offense in his first year. However, the pacey pass catcher decided to enter the transfer portal ahead of his second collegiate season.

Unfortunately, Moss had to sit out the entire 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He also missed the 2018 college football season due to a foot injury.

The younger Moss was featured in just one season as a member of the LSU Tigers. And what a year it turned out to be as Moss helped the program to an undefeated season and a win in the 2020 National Championship Game.

Following his performances with the Tigers, Moss declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. He went undrafted and joined the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent.

Moss spent the entirety of his NFL career looking for a role in a team's offense. He spent time in Washington and Cincinnati without making a single NFL appearance.

Moss last played in the USFL, winning the 2023 Championship with the Birmingham Stallions. Thaddeus Moss did sign a deal to join the Canadian Football League franchise, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but he was cut in the first round of training camp cuts.

That seemed to be the last straw for the son of one of the greatest pass catchers in the NFL's history, as he has decided to hang up his playing cleats and pursue other endeavors.