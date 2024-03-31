Who is Rashee Rice's girlfriend? Everything on Chiefs WR's partner Dacoda Nicole Jones

Patrick Mahomes made Rashee Rice one of his main targets during last season's playoffs. The young receiver was an important part of the Kansas City Chiefs team that won the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in February by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans are curious about Rice's family and relationship situation amidst his growing reputation.

Rashee Rice and Dacoda Nicole Jones are in a romantic relationship. They reportedly have a son together, however, it's unclear when they started dating or where/how they met. Kasai, their son, was born in 2021.

She also uploads gameday content and takes fans along as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games.

Jones has been supporting her partner from the stands at Arrowhead for a long time. She was also present when Rice and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February in Las Vegas.

Nicole Jones is not just her boyfriend's unwavering supporter on and off the football field; she also creates content for her social media audience. She uses her everyday clothing collection to generate style-inspired material for her tens of thousands of Instagram and TikTok followers. She also puts out gameday stories and guides fans through her experience at Chiefs games.

Rashee Rice suspected in connection with vehicle crash in Dallas

The Dallas Police Department is reportedly looking for Rashee Rice following a hit-and-run incident involving the Chiefs wide receiver at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Saturday (Mar. 30), per a report by The Dallas Morning News.

Six automobiles were involved in the crash, according to multiple news sources, and four persons suffered minor injuries. A Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette collided while racing in the far left lane of the street, according to a police report.

It is alleged that the Lamborghini smashed into the roadway's median barrier and created an ensuing collision involving four other vehicles before the two drivers fled the scene.

Although Rice's exact role in the collision is still unknown, he was named as the suspected driver of one of the vehicles on the police call sheet that sources were able to get.