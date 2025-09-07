Who are the Ravens-Bills announcers for Sunday Night Football? Week 1 SNF coverage team explored

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The Sunday Night Football contest will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Ahead of the blockbuster SNF clash, fans want to know who will call the Bills-Ravens game.

Who are the Ravens-Bills announcers for Week 1 of Sunday Night Football?

NFL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn

The Ravens vs. Bills Week 1 game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will report on the contest from the sidelines.

Tirico will handle the play-by-play commentary for the Sunday night game, while Collinsworth will serve as the analyst.

The last time that the Bills and Ravens squared off was in the divisional playoff game last season. Buffalo won the game 27-25.

However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh says that his team has learnt a lot from the postseason defeat.

“You certainly don’t flush it, because there’s a lot to learn,” Harbaugh said on Monday. “We have to understand how the game went, how they played us and what the schemes were. There were a lot of chess moves going on in that game that will be built on this game on both sides of the ball.

"Of course (we look at) the way the game is played, what we could have done better, certainly, what we did well. The same for them, I’m sure, too.”

Last season's MVP Josh Allen will start as the Bills' quarterback on Sunday. Meanwhile, last season's MVP runner-up Lamar Jackson will start as the Ravens' quarterback.

Here are some key details for the Bills vs. Ravens Week 1 matchup:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, WGRZ for locals in Buffalo and WBAL for locals in Baltimore

Live stream: Peacock or Fubo

Venue: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

