Who are the Ravens-Chiefs announcers on CBS? AFC Championship game coverage revealed

The Baltimore Ravens will lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 28. The titanic playoff game will begin at 3 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the Ravens-Chiefs game on CBS. Jay Feely, Evan Washburn and Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporters for the contest.

Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the huge AFC playoff game on Sunday.

2024 AFC Championship game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs injury report

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the visitors in the 2024 AFC Championship game

The Baltimore Ravens finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and then took down the Houston Texans in the divisional round. However, John Harbaugh's team has a few injury concerns ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

The hosts have listed Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) as doubtful while Tylan Wallace (knee), Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Marlon Humphrey (calf) are questionable. MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson will start as the Ravens quarterback in the Conference Championship match.

The Kansas City Chiefs trounced the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round before beating the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round. However, Andy Reid's team will be without Joe Thuney (pectoral) and Derrick Nnadi (tricep) for the trip to Baltimore.

The visitors have also listed Willie Gay (neck), Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe), Kadarius Toney (hip) and Mike Edwards (concussion) as questionable. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs offense on Sunday.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Championship game

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game will air nationally on CBS. Fans in Baltimore can watch the game on local channel WJZ Ch. 13 while those in Washington D.C. can catch the matchup on WUSA 9 Ch. 9.

Fans without cable access can live stream the Ravens-Chiefs contest on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs

: Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Stadium : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland Date : Sunday, Jan. 28

: Sunday, Jan. 28 Start Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.)

: CBS, WJZ Ch. 13 (for locals in Baltimore) and WUSA 9 Ch. 9 (for locals in Washington D.C.) Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV