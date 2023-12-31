Who are the Ravens-Dolphins announcers on CBS? All about NFL Week 17 game's coverage team

The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 31 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be in the booth for the Ravens-Dolphins game on CBS. Evan Washburn will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Eagle will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Davis will provide color commentary for the Week 17 game on Sunday.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins injury report for NFL Week 17

Lamar Jackson will start for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion) heading into their Week 17 game. The hosts have also listed Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), Kyle Hamilton (knee), Brandon Stephens (ankle), Kevin Zeitler (knee), and Zay Flowers (calf) as questionable.

Lamar Jackson has led the Ravens to the top of the NFC North and will start as the quarterback this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have ruled out Jaylen Waddle (ankle) for Week 17. The visitors have also listed Raheem Mostert (knee), Liam Eichenberg (calf), Xavien Howard (hip), Jalen Ramsey (knee), Jevon Holland (knee), Austin Jackson (oblique) and Lester Cotton Sr. (hip) as questionable. Robert Hunt (hamstring) is doubtful.

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to start as the quarterback for the Dolphins when they square off against the Ravens.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins: TV schedule and live stream details

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Week 17 NFL game will air on CBS. Fans in Baltimore can watch the game live on the local channel WJZ Channel 13 while those in New York can catch the game on FOX 5.

The Ravens-Dolphins contest on Sunday can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

