Who do the Ravens play next? Baltimore's NFL Divisional Round schedule explained

The Baltimore Ravens will be antsy to get their NFL playoffs underway this season. However, they are yet to find out the opponents they will face in the Divisional Round.

John Harbaugh's Baltimore finished as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, posting a 13-4 record. It gave the Ravens an extra week's rest and automatic qualification into the Divisional Round since they didn't have to play in the Wild Card round.

Moreover, Lamar Jackson and Co. will have home-field advantage in the divisional playoff round. This means the Ravens will play their upcoming NFL playoff game, regardless of their opponent, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🏈 Get in the game with our NFL Playoff Predictor. Blend games & predictions, shape playoff outcomes! 🏆

Exploring potential opponents for Baltimore Ravens in NFL Divisional Playoff Round

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Since the Baltimore Ravens finished as the best team in the AFC this season, they will automatically draw the lowest remaining seed in the conference for the Divisional Round. One thing is for certain: they will not play the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs next.

Kansas City defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-7 in the Wild Card round. The Chiefs are currently the third-highest-seeded team in the AFC after the Ravens and the Bills, which rules them out for facing Baltimore in their next game.

Notably, the No. 4 seeded Houston Texans beat the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs. The other AFC game will see the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills square off against the No. 7 seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Steelers beat the Bills in their Wild Card game on Monday, the Ravens will face Pittsburgh next. However, a win for the Bills will see John Harbaugh's team take on the Texans in the Divisional Round.

Here are the two potential scenarios for the Ravens' NFL Divisional Round game:

If the Bills beat the Steelers: Baltimore will host the Texans

If the Steelers beat the Bills: Baltimore will host the Steelers

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

There's still a long way to go before we lock in the two teams that will play in this year's big game. Three more Wild Card games are yet to be played, followed by the Divisional Round matchups and the Conference Championship games before we get to the Super Bowl.