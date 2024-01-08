Who do the Ravens play in the NFL Playoffs? Baltimore's postseason schedule explained

The Baltimore Ravens enter the 2024 NFL playoffs with the best record in the league. That means they'll have a home advantage in every playoff game until the Super Bowl. The Ravens have been sensational in 2023, amassing a 13-4 record and convincingly beating some of the best teams in the league.

This article will examine who the Ravens will face in the NFL playoffs. It will also explore the AFC Champion's postseason schedule and what we should expect from Lamar Jackson and Co.

Who are the Baltimore Ravens playing in the NFL playoffs?

The Baltimore Ravens have earned the AFC bye and home-field advantage. They will play against the lowest-seeded remaining wild-card team on either January 20 or 21, 2024.

That means that Baltimore could face off against the winner of the Cleveland Browns-Houston Texans game, the Miami Dolphins, or the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have played against three of their four potential divisional-round opponents in 2023. They split their season series with Cleveland, beating the Browns in Week 4 while losing the Week 10 matchup. They were swept by the Steelers, losing to Pittsburgh in Weeks 5 and 18, but easily beat Miami 56-19 in Week 17.

Lamar Jackson and Co. would fancy their chances against their potential divisional-round opponents. They'll have one week's rest over the opposition, with most of Baltimore's starters also rested in their Week 18 game against the Steelers.

The 2023-24 NFL Playoff Schedule

Here's the schedule for the upcoming playoffs:

Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 p.m. ET

Divisional Round: Saturday, January 20th and Sunday, January 21st

Conference Championships: Sunday, January 28th

Super Bowl 58: Sunday, February 11th

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played in the home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders and will feature the two best teams in the league.