Who are the Ravens-Rams announcers on FOX? All about NFL Week 14 game's coverage team

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams face off in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. Both franchises have postseason hopes, and their chances would be significantly improved if they came out with a win on Sunday Night.

The announcers for the Baltimore Ravens versus Los Angeles Rams game are Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline). The trio will bring their expertise to the fixture and take us through the motions for the entirety of the contest.

The fixture promises to be an interesting one, as both franchises have the potential to go off and have monster offensive performances.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams: Injury Report for NFL Week 14

Both teams have their fair share of injury issues ahead of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams game. It's Week 14, and every team in the NFL has a string of starters injured; the Ravens and Rams are no different.

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report for Week 14

According to the Baltimore Ravens official website, four players have been ruled out for their pivotal matchup against the LA Rams. These players are Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Ronnie Stanley, and Marcus Williams. All four above did not attend training all week, as they are dealing with injuries.

Furthermore, franchise tight end Mark Andrews is dealing with a quad injury and is currently listed as questionable for tonight's game. Also, guard John Simpson isn't assigned ahead of the game, with Simpson currently out of action due to personal reasons.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report for Week 14

As for the Los Angeles Rams, three players are listed as questionable for tonight's game. These players are Chris Evans, Joseph Ossai, and Markus Bailey. All three players missed some time in training this week, and they're likely game-time decisions.

Furthermore, five other players aren't assigned to come into the game, though they're likely to feature versus the Ravens, all things being considered.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV schedule and live stream details

The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams head into Week 14 knowing their postseason chances are in their hands. Both teams come into the game in a rich vein of form and want to leave the game with the W.

The Ravens are the favorites entering Week 14 and are fresh off a 20-10 win over the other team from Los Angeles. That means they're on a three-game winning streak coming into tonight's game. Rookie wideout Zay Flowers was the Ravens' best player in Week 13, as he rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown and added a receiving touchdown for good measure.

On the other hand, Sean McVay has found his mojo at the perfect time, as the Rams are arguably playing their best football since their Super Bowl win. They're on a two-game winning streak and recently took down fellow playoff hopefuls, the Cleveland Browns, 36-19. Let's see if Matthew Stafford and company can shut down Baltimore's offense and breach their top-five defense on Sunday night.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET