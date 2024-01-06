Who are the Ravens-Steelers announcers on ABC and ESPN? All about NFL Week 18 game's coverage team

On Saturday, December 6, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will square off in an AFC East game at M&T Bank Stadium. For the Steelers, the game's result will have significant postseason ramifications, even though it won't actually affect the Ravens.

Last weekend, the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-19 to secure the top seed in the AFC. Also, the team has won the AFC North for the first time since 2019.

With their victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week, the Steelers won't be able to finish below .500 for the 20th season in a row. They haven't, however, yet guaranteed a postseason berth.

After missing the playoffs by one game the previous season, the team would like to do everything it takes to return this year. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks back-to-back, the Steelers need to win today to have a chance. But losing virtually guarantees the Steelers won't be playing football in the middle of January.

Who are the announcers for Ravens vs. Steelers?

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will play an NFL Week 18 game at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday, January 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET. ABC and ESPN will nationally televise the game.

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, and Louis Riddick will be in the booth. Laura Rutledge will provide sideline coverage of the matchup. Fowler will call the plays for the Week 18 game on Saturday, while Orlovsky and Riddick will provide color analysis.

How to watch and stream Ravens vs. Steelers on Saturday?

Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Ravens, and Mason Rudolph will start the game at center for the Steelers. Baltimore's head coach, John Harbaugh, announced during the week that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and several other starters will be rested in Week 18.

Would you like to stream the live Ravens vs. Steelers game? Get a free trial on FuboTV or DirecTV for up to a week by subscribing. Both streaming services provide several channel options in cost-effective streaming plans.

Other streaming services that provide affordable live access to NFL games are Sling TV, NFL+, ESPN+, and Hulu + Live TV.

The following highlights all the information you need to watch and stream the game:

Date and Time: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: ABC and ESPN

Announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

Live streaming: FuboTV, SlingTV, DirecTV