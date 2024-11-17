Who are the Ravens-Steelers announcers today? Coverage team for Week 11 showdown explored

The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. Sunday's game between the two AFC North teams is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. EST from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Ravens-Steelers clash will be broadcast on CBS, where Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be in the announcers' booth. Eagle will provide the play-by-play commentary, while Davis will handle the color commentary, providing the analysis. Evan Washburn will report from the sidelines for the Week 11 matchup.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: NFL+ and Paramount+

Venue: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Clay Martin will serve as the head referee for the Ravens-Steelers matchup. Here's a look at Martin's crew that will help him officiate the Week 11 contest:

Umpire: James Carter (U)

James Carter (U) Down Judge: Jerod Phillips (DJ)

Jerod Phillips (DJ) Line Judge: Brian Perry (LJ)

Brian Perry (LJ) Field Judge: Dave Hawkshaw (FJ)

Dave Hawkshaw (FJ) Side Judge: Alonzo Ramsey (SJ)

Alonzo Ramsey (SJ) Back Judge: Greg Wilson (BJ)

NFL 2024 season: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 game preview

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Getty

The Ravens (7-3) are second in the NFC North. Baltimore is on a two-game win streak, having beaten the Denver Broncos in Week 9 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10.

Lamar Jackson will lead the offense for the Ravens. The two-time MVP quarterback is having another fabulous season, having thrown 2,669 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also added 538 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Steelers (7-2) are leading the NFC North. Pittsburgh has won its past four games and is just a few more wins away from confirming a playoff berth.

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who is in his first season at Pittsburgh, will lead the team's offense on Sunday. The signal-caller has played in only three games due to injury but has looked solid, throwing for 737 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson has a 3-0 record as the Steelers quarterback and will want to maintain his winning streak when Baltimore visits Pittsburgh in Week 11.

