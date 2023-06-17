Who was Ray Lewis III's mother Tatyana McCall? Family tree explored

The deceased former college football player, Ray Lewis III, is survived by his mother, Tatyana McCall.

He was also the son of linebacker Ray Lewis, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the Baltimore Ravens.

Lewis III played running back for Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. Later, he played college football for Virginia Union, Coastal Carolina, and the University of Miami.

At the age of 28, he passed away on June 15, 2023, due to an accidental overdose, as reported by TMZ.

Rahsaan Lewis, LewisIII's brother, shared the news on Instagram. It said:

"Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother. A true angel I pray [you’re] at peace now because [I know] how much you was [really] hurtin. I love you I love you I love you."

Diaymon Lewis, Ray's sister, also issued a heartfelt tribute to her late brother, who marked his 28th birthday on June 5.

According to sources, Ray Lewis Sr. and Tatyana McCall, the deceased's mother, did not marry each other but shared three children. They are no longer a couple.

The former Raven and McCall met at the University of Miami. Three sons — Lewis III, Raydhad, and Rahsaan — are shared by them.

"We are all former drinkers, alcoholics, or womanizers. whatever it may be. He has a history. So what," McCall once said in a conversation with clickorlando.com regarding the father of her kids.

McCall is a powerful woman with an MBA. According to her LinkedIn page, she is currently a senior principal public relations officer with Northrop Grumman.

Who was Ray Lewis III's father, Ray Lewis?

From 1996 through 2012, the elder Lewis, now 48, was a star for the Baltimore Ravens, receiving NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2000 and 2003.

Ray Lewis played middle linebacker with the Ravens for the entirety of his 17-year NFL career.

He has won the Super Bowl twice, won the MVP award in Super Bowl 35, and made the first-team All-Pro on seven occasions. In 2018, he was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Lewis made 2,059 total tackles during his time in the league, including 1,568 solo stops, both of which are league-leading marks. Lewis is largely regarded as the best middle linebacker in NFL history because of his multiple awards and outstanding football performance.

