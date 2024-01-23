Who is the referee for Ravens vs Chiefs game? Details on assignments for NFC & AFC Championship Games

The Baltimore Ravens lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 AFC Championship game. The titanic clash takes place on Sunday at the M&T Bank Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET.

On Monday, NFL Operations confirmed that Shawn Smith and his crew will referee the Chiefs-Ravens AFC Championship game. Smith joined the NFL as an umpire in the 2015 season. He was promoted to referee in 2018 and later elevated to head referee in 2022.

He has officiated two Chiefs games this season, both of which ended in defeat for Andy Reid's team. He was in charge when Kansas City suffered a shock 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 and during their 21-17 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

NFL Operations also confirmed that Clete Blakeman and his staff will officiate the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, later on Sunday.

Blakeman, who worked as a field judge in the 2008 season, was given a promotion to referee status in 2010.

The 59-year-old has since been assigned to 13 playoff games, excluding the upcoming 2024 NFC Championship game. The veteran referee was also in charge of the Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers matchup at Super Bowl 50.

Blakeman's crew has thrown 175 total flags in 16 games this season, for an average of 10.9 total flags per game.

How to watch Ravens vs Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs offense in the AFC Championship game.

The Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game will be aired nationally on CBS. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo TV.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers? TV schedule and live stream details for NFC Championship game

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers meet in the 2024 NFC Championship game, which will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans without cable access can live stream the matchup on Fubo TV.

