Who are the referees for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl game? All about officials for the big game in NOLA

Even before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles advanced to Super Bowl LIX, the NFL had decided the officials for the big game. Ahead of championship Sunday, the league selected the crew, with some having their first Super Bowl experience in this game.

Ron Torbert will be the referee tonight, marking his second Super Bowl assignment. He was an official three years ago when the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium 23-20. The other official with Super Bowl experience will be Boris Cheek (side judge), who will participate in his fourth championship game.

Umpire Mike Morton, down judge Max Causey, line judge Mark Stewart, field judge Mearl Robinson, back judge Jonah Monroe and replay official Kevin Brown fill out the rest of the crew for this game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Morton had NFL experience as a player, having played seven seasons with the Oakland Raiders, St. Louis Rams, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts as an outside linebacker. He won the 2000 Super Bowl with the Rams.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET at Caesars Dome, New Orleans.

NFL Referees Association issues statement rejecting rigging games allegations before Super Bowl LIX

This week started with plenty of people sharing their thoughts on allegations about referees favoring the Kansas City Chiefs to take them to the big game. The accusations got so big that the NFL Referees Association, through executive director Scott Green, shared a statement denying any questionable behavior by officials.

"Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team," Green said.

He added that just like every franchise in the league, officials are working hard to do their best on the field and call games as fairly as possible.

"There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes.

"But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly."

Expand Tweet

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell rejected the allegations and called it a "ridiculous theory."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.