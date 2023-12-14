Who are Reggie White's kids? Everything you need to know about late Eagles legend's children

Reggie White was one of the best players of his era, with the defensive end able to alter an NFL game with his top-notch defensive skills. Hence, White was part of the All-Pro team in 13 out of the 15 years he was in the league.

Reggie married Sara White, and the couple shared two children, Jecolia and Jeremy White. We will highlight White's children and round up by looking at his legacy in the big leagues.

Who is Reggie White's daughter, Jecolia White?

Jecolia is the daughter of Reggie and Sara White. She is an actress and movie producer best known for "Reggie's Prayer" and "The Parkers vs. the Universe."

When Jecolia was younger, she served as an agent for CLT Residential Real Estate, a company her mother, Sara White, owned. She combined that role with a stint as a teacher at a local high school in the Charlotte area.

Who is Reggie White's son, Jeremy White?

Jeremy played college football during his University days but didn't join the NFL upon graduation.

Furthermore, in October 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles asked Jeremy White to partake in the festivities while debuting a new version of the Kelly Green throwback uniforms. White was chosen as the game's honorary captain, as a touch of class by the franchise for one of their greatest players.

Reggie White's Legacy

The former DE's NFL legacy is set in stone, with him being enshrined into the Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006. White was honored posthumously at a lavish ceremony in Canton on August 5, 2006.

On that day, their son, Jeremy White, introduced White's widow, Sara White, before she delivered an emotional acceptance speech at the event.

White's individual accolades include but aren't limited to two NFL DPOY Awards, three UPI NFC Defensive Player of the Year, eight first-team All-Pro nods, five Second-team All-Pro, 13 Pro Bowl selections, and two NFL sacks leader awards.

Furthermore, White's number 92 jersey has been retired by the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.

