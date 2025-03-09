Who is representing Xavier Worthy in the latest domestic violence case? Everything we know about Chiefs WR’s lawyers

Xavier Worthy was reportedly freed from custody on Saturday after a Texas district attorney decided not to press charges against the wide receiver. He had been arrested a day before on felony domestic abuse accusations.

Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, Worthy's lawyers, acknowledged the accusations against the Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver and insisted that he was innocent in a statement released on Saturday.

Chip Lewis is a criminal defense lawyer in Houston, Texas. Following his graduation from the University of Texas, he went to the Houston Law Center, where he won the 1993 National Mock Trial Competition Regional Tournament and the Paul W. Broughton Most Distinct Student Award.

Lewis started practicing law in 1994 in the Harris County District Attorney's Office, where he handled more than 100 criminal jury proceedings with charges that ranged from capital murder to misdemeanors.

Lewis left the District Attorney's office in 2000 and started private practice. He is currently a member of both the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Sam Bassett, on the other hand, has been a board-approved criminal law practitioner since 1994 after graduating from the University of Texas School of Law in 1988. He has over 30 years of experience trying jury trials across Texas.

Throughout their careers, Chip and Bassett have won many honors and distinctions for their contributions to criminal justice.

What was Xavier Worthy arrested for?

Based on online jail records, Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, was taken into custody on Friday in Georgetown, Texas, and charged with assaulting a family member by obstructing their breathing.

According to Texas law, restricting someone's breathing entails purposefully interfering with their ability to breathe normally by pressing against their throat, neck, or mouth. The offense is a third-degree felony, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

Later on Saturday, though, Worthy's case was reportedly listed as "dismissed.”

Worthy's lawyers, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, told CBS in a statement that a female who had been residing in Worthy's house had accused him. She was allegedly ordered to leave several times in the past two weeks after her "infidelity" was discovered.

Worthy, a 21-year-old from the University of Texas, was selected by the Chiefs with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He caught 59 passes, gained 638 receiving yards and scored six touchdowns during his first campaign. In addition, he had three rushing scores on 20 carries for 104 yards.

