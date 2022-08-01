Who is Sue L. Robinson? Retired judge decides on six-game Deshaun Watson suspension

Sue L. Robinson got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. In 1978, she received her juris doctorate (J.D.) from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. She officiated over a considerable number of multifaceted court cases throughout her time on the bench. She had multiple patent disputes, including a billion-dollar stent lawsuit, along with a number of trademark infringement and antitrust cases.

Robinson was the arbitrator in the disciplinary hearing for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in June. A month later, she ruled that the quarterback should be given a six-game suspension, meaning he will play in the 2022 season.

Her comprehensive 15-page conclusion stated that, even though he breached the league’s personal conduct policy, there was not sufficient evidence to warrant an indefinite suspension.

According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, her decision was based on the following:

Four cases brought by the NFL. A fifth case was thrown out bccause the NFL didn't interview the woman.

NFL interviewed total of 12 women.

She disapproved of the league for making calls solely on public perception.

The NFLPA released a statement stating that they will not appeal the ruling and urged that the NFL do the same. Each party has 72 hours to file a written appeal.

The NFLPA released a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson's ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same.

If that appeal happens, Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee will, as stated in Article 46 of the league's collective bargaining agreement (CBA):

"Issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute.''

Sue L. Robinson and her legal career

Upon her graduation in 1978, she went into private practice in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1983 she became an assistant United States attorney in the District of Delaware. After five years, Robinson became a United States Magistrate in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

In October 1991, President George H.W. Bush put forward her name to take the seat of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. She was, without opposition, confirmed by the United States Senate in November 1991. She was commissioned soon after.

She later became the first female Chief Judge for the District of Delaware in 2000. She held the role until 2007. Robinson retired from the court on July 2017 and joined Farnan LLP Attorneys at Law.

