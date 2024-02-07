Who are Rex Ryan’s brothers Rob and Jim? All about former Jets HC’s family

Rex Ryan has previously served several coaching roles with both NFL and collegiate teams, including stints with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. The 61-year-old has over 25 years of coaching experience. Although he started his NFL coaching career in 1999 with the Baltimore Ravens, he didn't get his first head coaching position with the New York Jets until 2009.

Ryan comes from a lineage of coaches. Rob Ryan, his twin brother, also started coaching at a Kentucky academy in 1987. Throughout his career, Rob has served for several clubs in various coaching capacities, including the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots. He presently works for the Las Vegas Raiders as a senior defensive assistant.

Jim, Rex and Rob's elder brother, practices law in the St. Louis region. In addition to his master's degree in business administration from the University of Notre Dame, he holds a juris doctorate from St. Louis University. He spent over 40 years as an adult league hockey player.

The twin brothers slightly showed their miscreant side in school during their time as high school students in Toronto. In his 2011 autobiography, Rex Ryan said that he and his brother changed schools a lot, mostly because one of them was never ready for a test while the other was.

The late Buddy Ryan, the father of the Ryan brothers, was the renowned defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears, who won Super Bowl XX. Later, he worked with the Philadelphia Eagles as head coach.

Rex Ryan is being considered for the role of Dallas Cowboys DC

Rex Ryan has reportedly had an interview for the role of defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ryan has not coached in the NFL since his dismissal as the Buffalo Bills head coach in the 2016 season. As the Baltimore Ravens' defensive line coach in 2000, he did, however, already demonstrate that he is one of the NFL's most inventive defensive minds.

In addition, he was largely successful while serving as the team's defensive coordinator from 2005 until 2008 before he was hired as the New York Jets and subsequently the Bills' head coach.

Ryan had an interview with the Denver Broncos last season when they appointed Sean Payton as head coach, but Denver reinstated former coach Vance Joseph as the defensive coordinator instead.