Who is the richest NFL owner? List of top 15 richest NFL owners and their net worth

When thinking of the richest owners in the NFL, one owner comes to mind: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. It will come as a surprise that Jerry Jones isn't the richest NFL owner. That award goes to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, who now reportedly has a $13 billion price tag behind his name.

According to Forbes, NFL owner David Tepper has a real time net worth of $14.5 billion as of April 4, 2021. Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers in 2018 for $2.3 billion. His source of wealth came from hedge funds and his own success. He's currently ranked 142nd on the Forbes billionaire list for 2021.

Now that we know David Tepper's the richest NFL owner, let's take a look at the other NFL owners and how much they are worth.

Top 15 richest NFL owners

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

David Tepper sits at the top as the richest NFL owner. There are 31 other NFL owners that are trying to catch the billionaire. Here's a list of NFL owners and what they are worth.

1) David Tepper, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

Carolina Panthers owner is worth $13 billion and is the 41st richest individual in the United States.

2) Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is worth $8.6 billion and is the 56th richest individual in the United States.

3) Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke

The Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke is worth $8.3 billion and is the 59th richest individual in the United States.

4) Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn is worth $7.8 billion and he's the 66th richest individual in the United States.

5) Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is worth $7.2 billion and is the 74th richest individual in the United States.

6) Robert Kraft, New England Patriots

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is $6.6 billion and is the 93rd richest individual in the United States.

7) Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is worth $6.1 billion and is the 105th richest person in the United States.

8) Terry Pegula, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula is worth $5.5 billion and is the 129th richest individual in the United States.

9) Stephen Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti

Baltimore Ravens owner Stephen Bisciotti is worth $4.6 billion and is the 154th richest individual in the United States.

10) Janice McNair, Houston Texans

Houston Texans owner Janice McNair

Houston Texans owner Janice McNair is worth $3.9 billion and is the 197th richest individual in the United States.

11) Gayle Benson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson is worth $3.3 billion and is the 249th richest individual in the United States.

12) Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is worth $3 billion and is the 278th richest individuals in the United States.

13) Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Cleveland Browns owner is worth $2.9 million and is the 295th richest individual in the United States.

14) Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is worth $2.7 billion and is the 319th richest individual in the United States.

15) Daniel Snyder, Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is worth $2.6 billion and is the 327th richest individual in the United States.