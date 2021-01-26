Who is the richest NFL Player?

Patrick Mahomes may be the best quarterback in the NFL today. At the age of 25, Mahomes is doing things unheard of in Kansas City. Mahomes will be making back-to-back trips to the NFL Super Bowl and just completed his third straight AFC Championship Game appearance.

When it is all said and done, some people think that Patrick Mahomes will surpass a lot of the records that Tom Brady has set. Mahomes is on pace to surpass Tom Brady in Super Bowl rings despite only being 25. With the Kansas City Chiefs being so dominant in the NFL, Mahomes could pass him quickly.

Kansas City Chiefs have made Patrick Mahomes the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. The Chiefs would sign Mahomes to a 10-year $450 million extension this past off-season. This is unheard of in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes is adding to a STACKED resume



➖ Super Bowl champ

➖ Super Bowl MVP

➖ 2 AFC titles

➖ MVP

➖ 3x Pro Bowl

➖ First-Team All-Pro

➖ 50 TDs in one season

➖ First QB with three 10-point comebacks in one postseason

➖ Biggest contract in NFL history



He's only 25 pic.twitter.com/rcQon3TJ5b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2021

With most NFL careers only lasting three years, it is unheard of for a player to receive a 10-year contract, not to mention a $450 million contract extension. Let's take a deeper dive into how Patrick Mahomes became the richest NFL player in the 2020 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes' 10-year $450 million NFL contract extension

AFC Championship - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

Breaking down the 10-year $450 million contract extension of Patrick Mahomes:

-- Patrick Mahomes is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs until the 2031 NFL season

-- Signing Bonus: $10 million

-- Average Annual Salary: $45 million

-- Guaranteed at Signing: $63 million

-- Total Guaranteed Money: $141.4 million

-- Total Contract Amount with Current Contract: $477.6 million

Last 12 months for @PatrickMahomes:



- Super Bowl LIV champion & MVP

- Signs $500M contract

- Buys stake in the KC Royals

- Invests in Hyperice, Whoop & BioSteel

- Funds opening of Arrowhead Stadium as a polling place

- Top-selling jersey for 2020

- Heading to Super Bowl LV pic.twitter.com/amKhVFLrlg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 25, 2021

Patrick Mahomes also gets bonuses for being on the Kansas City Chiefs roster each season he is under contract. They will also pay him $550,000 for all the workouts he attends over the next 10 years. If Patrick Mahomes is on the Kansas City Chiefs roster in the 2027 NFL season, he will receive $49.4 million.

The chances of Patrick Mahomes playing out the 10-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs is to be determined. It is possible, but he would have to change his style the older he gets.

Mahomes will need to become more of a pocket passer. Patrick Mahomes is set to make $38 million if he is still a member of the Kansas City Chiefs in his deal's final year.