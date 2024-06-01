Who is the richest NFL player? Ranking the 10 wealthiest players in the league in 2024

The NFL is not only one of the most watched sports in the world, but it's also an industry worth billions of dollars with expensive player contracts, large sponsorship deals and a global fan base.

Big businesses that invest significant sums of money in the NFL have made some of the wealthiest players in the league extremely rich. Aaron Rodgers, the veteran quarterback for the New York Jets, is the wealthiest active NFL player in the world, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ten richest NFL players in 2024

Please take note that the list below examines the wealthiest NFL players as of 2024, ranking them according to their net worth. All figures are extracted from Celebrity Net Worth and are subject to change.

10) TE Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs ($70 million)

With every passing year, Travis Kelce's legacy continues to expand, making him one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

The future Hall of Famer has amassed an incredible net worth of $70 million since joining the league in 2013 as a third-round draft pick. Kelce has already made nine trips to the Pro Bowl in addition to being a four-time member of the first-team All-Pro.

9) DT Ndamukong Suh - Free agent ($80 million)

Ndamukong Suh, whose reported net worth is $80 million, is among the top 10 richest NFL players despite being a free agent at the moment. The Detroit Lions chose the 37-year-old DT with the second overall choice in the 2010 NFL Draft, allowing him to make his professional debut.

Suh has also represented the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins in the NFL. He has participated in three Super Bowls, winning one with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Although he's yet to announce his retirement, the last time Suh played in the NFL was in the 2022 season, when he featured eight times for the Eagles. Suh made the Super Bowl that season, but the Eagles fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs, 38–35.

8) QB Joe Flacco - Indianapolis Colts ($85 million)

The Baltimore Ravens selected Joe Flacco with the 18th overall choice in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Since then, he has played for the Browns, Jets, Eagles, Ravens and the Broncos.

Joe Flacco, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Ravens in the 2012 season, has an estimated net worth of $85 million. He has established a reputation for dependability and consistency in the league.

7) QB Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs ($90 million)

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-paid player in the National Football League, with a massive 10-year $450 million contract he inked with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2020–21 season.

However, Mahomes ranks seventh in the league in terms of net worth, with an estimated total worth of $90 million. He has made six Pro Bowls and been chosen for two first-team All-Pro teams in addition to winning three Super Bowl MVP awards.

6) QB Ryan Tannehill - Free agent ($90 million)

The Miami Dolphins picked Ryan Tannehill with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He was the main starter for Miami for his first seven seasons there before being moved to the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

Tannehill, a free agent after being released by the Titans earlier in the offseason, has amassed a net worth estimated at $90 million.

5) QB Jared Goff - Detroit Lions ($100 million)

Jared Goff is now the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual compensation with a recent four-year, $212 million agreement from the Detroit Lions. The talented quarterback is the fifth among the league's wealthiest players with $100 million in net worth.

Jared Goff saw some difficulties in the postseason while with the Rams, but after joining the Lions, he has proven to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game.

Goff ranked second in passing yards, fourth in passing touchdowns, seventh in completion rate and ninth in passer rating among the league's signal-callers at the end of the 2023 season.

4) QB Kirk Cousins - Atlanta Falcons ($120 million)

Kirk Cousins joined the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024 and is the team's star quarterback following a six-year career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Combining his revenues from NFL contracts, endorsement deals and other sources, Cousins’ estimated net worth is $120 million.

3) QB Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams ($150 million)

Matthew Stafford briefly held the title of highest-paid NFL player after agreeing a five-year, $135 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions in 2017.

Currently with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is ranked third on the list of the richest players in the league, with an estimated $150 million in net worth.

2) QB Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers ($165 million)

Russell Wilson's net worth is estimated to be $165 million after spending time as an NFL player and his several other business ventures.

Forbes ranked the former quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks as the 13th highest-paid athlete in the world in 2023, at $85 million in total earnings.

Russell was a member of a Seattle squad that won the Super Bowl in 2014, and he's thought to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history.

1) QB Aaron Rodgers - New York Jets ($200 million)

There are not many names in the NFL as well-known as Aaron Rodgers'. The quarterback's 18-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers is what made him most famous. But he started a new chapter in his career before the 2023 campaign with the New York Jets.

Rodgers' outstanding play on the field has secured him four MVP awards and the 2011 Associated Press Athlete of the Year title, further cementing his place in NFL history. He has a higher net worth than any other player in the league, at $200 million, thanks to his remarkable performances.