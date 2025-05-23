Who is the richest NFL player? Ranking the top 10 wealthiest players in the league 2025

Several notable NFL players have established themselves as some of the wealthiest athletes in the world by showcasing their financial savvy through endorsements, investments and business endeavors in addition to their on-field success.

Ad

Using data from Celebrity Net Worth, we will take a look at which NFL players have the highest net worth in this article.

Top 10 richest active NFL players in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - QB Aaron Rodgers (free agent) - $200 million

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Aaron Rodgers has established himself as one of the greatest players in league history over the course of his nearly two decades in the NFL.

In addition to being a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, Rodgers has earned a commendable paycheck during his career. His estimated net worth as of 2025 is $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Ad

Trending

Apart from his NFL salary, Rodgers' fortune comes from investments in real estate and technology, as well as endorsement deals with companies like Adidas and State Farm.

#2 - QB Russell Wilson (New York Giants) - $165 million

Russell Wilson has inked several lucrative contracts in his remarkable NFL career, including a $245 million deal with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and a $140 million agreement with the Seahawks in 2019.

Wilson has also amassed riches through real estate investments, endorsement agreements with Microsoft and Nike and business endeavors in technology and entertainment, all of which have contributed to his $165 million net worth.

Ad

#3 - QB Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons) - $160 million

Kirk Cousins' estimated net worth as of 2025 is $160 million. The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback has wisely amassed his wealth from lucrative NFL contracts and valuable endorsement deals, even though his NFL exploits haven't always made headlines.

The former fourth-round draft pick has made almost $294 million from NFL pay alone over his 13-year career. Additionally, he has made money by endorsing companies like Tostitos and Frito-Lay.

Ad

#4 - QB Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) - $150 million

Quarterback Matthew Stafford earned over $219 million during his 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. After four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, his total earnings at the club have also been around $145 million.

Stafford is expected to earn an additional $27 million this season as he begins his 17th season in the NFL, making him the highest-paid player in the league's history. His net worth is estimated to be around $150 million.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#5 - QB Jared Goff (Detroit Lions) - $100 million

Jared Goff has been able to rebuild his career since moving from the Los Angeles Rams to the Detroit Lions in 2021. The Lions have also rewarded the talented quarterback with one of the highest-paying contracts in the NFL since then.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates the former top-draft pick's net worth to be $100 million. Goff earns millions of dollars from brand deals with companies like Old Spice, Netflix, Abercrombie & Fitch, Ford, Jared Jewelers and others in addition to his NFL contracts.

Ad

#6 - QB Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) - $90 million

Patrick Mahomes made up to $80 million in 2024, placing him in the top 15 highest-paid sportsmen worldwide, according to Forbes.

The quarterback broke the record for the biggest contract in sports history in 2020 when he inked a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Chiefs. His enormous endorsement deals with companies like State Farm, Adidas, Disney, DraftKings, Whoop, Nestle, Hugo Boss, Subway and many more have also helped him reach $90 million in net worth.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#7 - QB Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) - $90 million

The Dallas Cowboys signed quarterback Dak Prescott to a huge contract just before the 2024 regular season began, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history. Prescott, who is now entering his tenth season as a professional, has accumulated a net worth of approximately $90 million.

Prescott's net worth has grown not only from his NFL salary but also from his work with several well-known companies, including Blockchain, Adidas, 7-Eleven and AT&T.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 - TE Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) - $90 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Travis Kelce has a net worth of $90 million in 2025. In addition to being the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, Kelce has several other sources of income, such as his popular podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his older brother, retired NFL center Jason Kelce.

Kelce is also affiliated with a variety of prominent businesses like Pfizer, State Farm, Nike, Bud Light and more.

Ad

Kelce has also had tremendous success on the field. He has won three Super Bowls and been named to ten Pro Bowls. He broke the Chiefs’ record for most receiving touchdowns last season.

#9 - QB Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns) - $85 million

Joe Flacco will resume his 18-year NFL career as a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

Since joining the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2008 NFL draft, Flacco has earned more than $180 million in his career. Additionally, he has made substantial money from endorsements with well-known companies, including Nike, McDonald's, Reebok, Zynga, Haribo and 1st Mariner Bank.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, all of these have contributed to his estimated net worth of $85 million.

#10 - WR DeAndre Hopkins (Baltimore Ravens) - $70 million

DeAndre Hopkins' net worth is $70 million. The star wide receiver inked a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in March, hoping to add a Super Bowl win to his list of achievements.

Hopkins, who started his career with the Houston Texans in 2013, has established himself as one of the best wide receivers of his time with five Pro Bowl selections and three First-team All-Pro selections.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.