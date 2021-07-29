Who is Rob Robertson? Former NFL fullback now vice president of 5-star mortgage lending company

Rob Robertson was known as a hard-nosed fullback during his football career. Now, he's using that same toughness to succeed in business.

The five-foot-11, 223-pound former pro football player has climbed the ranks of the mortgage and banking world after his NFL career was unexpectedly cut short.

His story is one of determination and perseverance.

Rob Robertson’s football career

A Baton Rouge native, Robertson played high school football at Istrouma High School and was set to play at Grambling before then-NSU football coach Sam Goodwin called and persuaded him to give Northwestern State University a shot.

“I walked into Turpin Stadium and knew that's where I wanted to be," Robertson told NSU alumni in 2017 and that’s where he played his college ball.

The bruising fullback starred at NSU and was voted an honorary captain on NSU's All-Century Team.

He didn't think about the NFL until his junior season when a Kansas City Chiefs scout noticed him at practice.

"He said, 'Son, we've been watching you. You had a great practice, keep doing what you're doing," Robertson recalled. "That's all I needed was for somebody to plant that seed. I wasn't thinking about the NFL, but after that, I thought I could do it and worked harder. I made all-conference and helped bring a conference championship to NSU."

Robertson's NFL career

A few months later, Robertson sat on his clutch and watched the 1998 NFL Draft, praying for his name to be read out; it wasn’t.

"There I was, sitting on the sofa in disbelief, didn't have a degree, and I wasn't drafted," Robertson said. "My grandmother came by and put her hand on my shoulder and said, 'Baby, it's going to be OK. Five minutes later, my phone rang, and the Baltimore Ravens asked me to be a free agent."

One of Robertson's highlights in the NFL was taking on star Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis in practice, confrontations that helped him earn a spot as an undrafted free agent. He was running back Priest Holmes' roommate during his time with the Ravens from 1998-2000.

Business career

After his pro football career was cut short, Robertson was determined to never be a failure again.

He returned to NSU to complete his degree and started his journey in the finance industry. Robertson spent ten years at GMFS Lending in Baton Rouge and then Atlanta, where he rose through the ranks to become the vice president.

The former Ravens player then spent seven years with Wells Fargo in Florida and Baltimore.

"That fundamental American dream of home ownership means a lot to me and is what drives me," Robertson said. "When you believe in yourself, have others that believe in you and have a purpose, it all works out the way it's supposed to.

Robertson is currently a senior VP for mortgages with PNC Bank. He is also the NFLPA president for the Washington D.C. region.

