Robbie Gould became the talk of the town on Sunday after showcasing his kicking talents to the world. The San Francisco 49ers place-kicker made all four of his field goal attempts against the Dallas Cowboys to propel Kyle Shanahan's team into the NFC championship game.

The NFL veteran will now be hoping to continue his impressive postseason run against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend. As the spotlight is on Robbie at the moment, fans are curious to learn more about his personal life.

The 49ers star married his wife Lauren on Febr. 16, 2013, after dating for a year. Lauren worked as a waitress at Harry Caray’s in Wrigleyville in Chicago before she met her future husband.

The couple now has three children together: Griffin, Gavin and Grayson. While Robbie makes his living playing in the NFL, Lauren took over her mother's doTERRA Essential Oils business and works as an educator for the company.

Despite their work schedule, the couple seems to find time to spend with each other and their kids.

Robbie Gould's stats in the NFL season

San Francisco 49ers PK Robbie Gould

Robbie Gould is enjoying another impressive season with the San Francisco 49ers. He has made 27 of 32 field goal attempts, contributing 131 points.

Gould has been exceptional in the postseason. He made all four of his field goal tries against the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round. The place-kicker then followed that up by going 4-for-4 against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. His kicks contributed 2 points in the Niners' 19-12 win.

The 40-year-old has become a key asset for Kyle Shanahan's team. San Francisco will be relying on Gould's kicking ability in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles next weekend.

