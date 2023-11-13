Who is Robert Spillane's wife Shelby? Exploring Raiders' star's family

Robert Spillane made one of the plays of the season, with his wife Shelby in attendance, as the Raiders star intercepted a Jets pass on Sunday Night Football, with the game 12-16 in his team's favor at that point. While that was the final score, without his intervention it could have been very different.

New York was marching down the field looking for a go-ahead touchdown during the two-minute warning. Instead, the linebacker saved the day.

It was the crucial play of the game, so much so that he was all who the fans wanted to hear from. And Robert Spillane divulged a beautiful piece of news when he got the microphone. He said that his wife Shelby and he are expecting a baby, who is due in June next year.

“My wife is actually pregnant. So we get to tell the whole world tonight that my beautiful wife will have our first baby here in June. So, I'm looking forward to it.”

Who is Shelby, Robert Spillane's wife?

Robert Spillane likes to keep his life private, so we do not know much about his wife and what she does. However, what we do know is that her maiden name is Shelby Hague.

They have known each other from high school. They both grew up in Oak Park near Chicago, Illinois, when they attended Fenwick High School. Even though they were known to each other, they reportedly started dating after college.

After being together at least since 2014, they got engaged on May 27, 2022, when he was playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They carried on their journey as an engaged couple before deciding to get married on June 25, 2023. Their life came a full circle back in Chicago, where it all started. They registered, according to their wedding website, at Aliotos Oak Park, Crate & Barrel.

Now that the couple are expecting a child together, it will merely be another addition to this journey that has lasted so long and so beautifully.

Robert Spillane's family: a footballing heritage

Robert Spillane's new child will come to a family of footballing royalty. The Las Vegas linebacker is former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lattner's grandson. Lattner, a halfback, won the coveted award in 1953, while playing for the University of Notre Dame.

He also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for one season in 1954 and made the Pro Bowl with them. He then joined the Air Force for two years and while playing a football game for them, injured his knee that curtailed his footballing career. We know now where the Raiders star gets his toughness from.

Robert Spillane contract

After his heroics today, many fans will say that whatever money they give to Robert Spillane is not enough. In fact, new interim head coach Antonio Pierce has reportedly told him that he wants to build the franchise around him and Josh Jacobs. Based on that, whatever the linebackers asks from hereon in, the Las Vegas Raiders should agree to that.

In real life, though, things are different. There is an NFL salary cap to meet and while he may yet become the cornerstone of the Raiders' revival, Robert Spillane is still in his first year with the team. He joined from the Pittsburgh Steelers this season as a free agent. He began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Tennessee Titans.

He signed a two-year $9 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, with $4 million guaranteed. But since that time, he has established himself as a leader of the locker room.

After the vote of confidence by his coach and his crucial interception today, the 27-year-old could have increased his worth in leaps and bounds. Luckily, he also has the support of a beautiful wife and soon-to-be expanding family.