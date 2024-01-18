Who is Robyn Glaser? Meet Patriots' new EVP and senior advisor to Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots have appointed Robyn Glaser as the executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to new head coach Jerod Mayo. Glaser's hiring is the latest step in the off-season revamp of the New England Patriots after a shaky 2023-24 NFL season.

Robyn Glaser has been a crucial part of Patriots owner Robert Kraft's circle, and her appointment is yet another internal promotion within the uber-successful franchise. Let's examine Robyn Glaser's career path and what she offers to the Patriots in her new role. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Robyn Glaser?

According to the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium, Robyn Glaser is the Senior Vice President of Business Affairs for the Kraft Group, the holding company for the Kraft enterprise. Glaser has worked with the group since 2007 and reports directly to President Jonathan Kraft and CEO Robert Kraft.

Glaser has been pivotal in handling several business projects and strategic initiatives for the Krafts. She has also been involved with the New England Patriots, notably in league relations and compliance. Glaser also worked on supporting human resources and finance, negotiating sports performance and technology deals, and managing the player social justice fund initiative.

Robyn Glaser has just been appointed the new Executive Vice President of Football Business & Senior Advisor to the Head Coach. In her new role, she's set to usher the Patriots into a new and improved administration. Robert Kraft has chosen Glaser for this crucial role in the Patriots' rebuild.

How did the New England Patriots perform in the 2023 NFL season?

The New England Patriots had a season to forget in 2023. The iconic franchise ended the regular season with a 4-13 record, the third worst in the NFL. The Patriots had many problems in 2023, such as quarterback issues, injuries to key players, and differences between the head coach's philosophy and management.

That all combined to give the franchise their worst record in decades, leading to future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick losing his job.

The Patriots have since hired former defensive rookie of the year Jerod Mayo as their head coach. They also have the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will likely be used to select a franchise quarterback. These are interesting New England times and potentially the start of a new era at Foxborough Stadium.