Who is Rod Gardner's wife, Leticia? All about ex-NFL WR's partner

Rod Gardner played as a wideout for six seasons in the NFL from 2001 to 2006. He had stints with the then-Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Since retiring from the NFL in 2007, Gardner has become a famous internet personality. He posts videos of his workouts and challenges on Instagram and has quite a massive fan following.

Gardner also often uploads engaging reels with his wife, Leticia Gardner. The couple recently took part in the 36th edition of The Amazing Race.

All we know about Rod Gardner's wife Leticia

As per reports, Rod Gardner's wife Leticia was born Aug. 25, 1985, in New Jersey. By her own admission, she had a rough upbringing and was raised by a single mother for most of her childhood.

Leticia is a fitness entrepreneur and trainer. She owns Total Body 21, a distinguished fitness establishment, and often uploads videos of her workouts and tips on social media.

Leticia became a mother at 19 when she gave birth to a daughter, Nyasia, from a previous relationship. In an episode on The PRETTY GIRLS SWEAT show in 2020, she spoke about her frugal nature and how she remains smart with her money:

"You know what’s so funny, I come from a rough upbringing, and I’ve been on my own and a single mom for a long time. So for me, I save everything. I don’t like to spend money on much of anything if I don’t have to. Probably the most money I spend is on groceries because I like to eat.

"I always look at it like hard times are always around the corner. Just live humbly. I don’t care about purses, red bottoms, or shopping. I’m in workout clothes all day long. Half the time if I have to change, I don’t want to go."

Leticia and Rod first crossed paths in 2009 and reportedly began dating six months after they first met. The couple married in 2014 and have one daughter together, named Layla.

A look at Rod Gardner's NFL career

Rod Gardner was picked by the Washington Commanders (then-Washington Redskins) in the first round of the 2001 draft. He spent four seasons with the team before playing half a season each with the Panthers and Packers in 2005. The wideout spent one season with the Chiefs in 2006.

Across six seasons in the NFL, Gardner racked up 3,165 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 242 receptions across 91 games. He retired after the 2006 season to pursue different endeavors.