Who is Ross Travis? All about Travis Kelce's friend who traveled with Chiefs TE to Taylor Swift's Australia concert

Travis Kelce and his buddy, Ross Travis, traveled to Australia to watch Taylor Swift perform. The pair were pictured together as they boarded a flight "down under" to catch the latest leg of Swift's world tour.

Eagle-eyed Swifties would have seen Travis in several pictures with Swift since she started dating Kelce. This article will explore Kelce's bosom friend and namesake.

Who is Ross Travis?

Ross Travis is a free-agent tight end and a part of Travis Kelce's inner circle of friends. Travis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and the Kansas City Chiefs signed him following the 2015 NFL draft.

Travis' signing at the time elicited many questions. The Penn State University alum had not played competitive football since his first year of high school, eight years before he joined the Chiefs. Travis bounced from the practice squad to the primary team for over two years and was finally released by the Chiefs in November 2017.

By then, Travis had met a young Kelce, and the two had a friendship.

Following his departure from the Chiefs, Travis played stints with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. He has career stats of 14 receptions, 142 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He last played in the NFL in 2020.

For now, it looks like Travis is living his best life and having a great time with his buddy, Kelce. The former City Chiefs TE was pictured celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 win with old friends. He even posted pictures with Swift on Instagram, which showed them partying in a private stadium suite during Super Bowl 2024 on February 11, 2024.

The off-season has begun, so we can expect to see Kelce, Travis and their other famous friends living it up. The 2024 NFL season is still months away for them to become serious.