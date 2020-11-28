Who has the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history?

Emmitt Smith is one of the best running backs to ever play in the NFL

In the 1990's every NFL fan talked about two running backs in the league, Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders. Both these running backs are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Smith had a very successful run with the Dallas Cowboys during the 1990's NFL seasons.

How Emmitt Smith rushed for 164 touchdowns

In 1990, the Dallas Cowboys would select running back Emmitt Smith from the University of Florida with the 17th pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Emmitt Smith would play 13 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Most of his success would come with the Dallas Cowboys.

Emmitt Smith rushed for 17,162 yards and 153 touchdowns in his 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys. He would pass Marcus Allen for the all-time NFL rushing touchdown list during his time with the Cowboys. Smith went on to have eight seasons where he recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns.

The Hall of Fame running recorded 11 seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards. Emmitt Smith was a huge contributor to the Dallas Cowboys' success in the 1990's. When fans discussed the Cowboys throughout the decade, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin were consistently mentioned.

The 1992 NFL season saw Emmitt Smith record 18 rushing touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys. He had a rare down year in rushing touchdowns in the 1993 NFL season. However, he bounced back in 1994, and Emmitt Smith recorded his first season with over 20 rushing touchdowns with 21 rushing touchdowns.

The 1995 NFL season would be the best season of Emmitt Smith's NFL career. He rushed for 1,773 yards and 25 touchdowns. His numbers in the 1995 NFL season helped the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl.

Awards won by Emmitt Smith

Emmitt Smith would be selected to four All-Pro teams during his career and would play in eight Pro-Bowls. He would be selected as the NFL Most Valuable Player once in his career. Smith was named to the Hall-of-Fame All-1990's Team.

Emmitt Smith would win the 1990 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and the 1993 Bert Bell Award. He would add 3 Super Bowl Championship rings. The greatest accomplishment of Emmitt Smith's career is being selected to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame.