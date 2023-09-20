Who is Russell Wilson's first wife, Ashton Meem? All about Broncos QB's personal life

Ashton Meem is an advertising and accounting specialist. She was married to Denver Broncos franchise QB Russell Wilson for two years.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ashton Meem studied communication at North Carolina State University and graduated with flying colors. Following her university education, Meem decided to pursue a career in the advertising industry with her qualifications from college.

Meem started her career as an intern with Lewis Media Partners and McKinney in media marketing. This experience was vital as it was her first foray into business.

Then, in June 2010, Meem got her first professional role at Richmond-based Morton Consulting as an account executive after several years of experience in intern positions. Meem established herself in the company, working there for 13 years.

Additionally, she also secured a role at the American Family Insurance Company in August 2011 and is still going strong. She is currently a specialist in advertising operations, thanks to her decade-plus experience in the industry.

How did Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem meet?

Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem attended the same high school, St. Catherine High School in Richmond, where they also met. They soon began a relationship that would last for a remarkable eight years.

Meem initially decided to enroll at the University of Georgia after graduating high school. However, she was on Georgia's campus for a short time, as she elected to transfer to North Carolina State to reunite with Wilson.

Russell Wilson was the star quarterback for the school at that point. Eventually, the couple's relationship blossomed, and they tied the knot on January 14, 2012.

Why did Russell Wilson and Ashton Meem split up?

Just two years later, in April 2014, the couple announced their divorce. It is yet not clear, what led to the dissolution, as neither Wilson nor Meem ever came out in public after the split. Although, as per a report from The Sun, the couple's split was in part due to a rumored affair of Meem with Wilson's former teammate, Golden Tate. However, both Tate and Meem came out and denied such allegations.

Wilson and Meem are doing well in their respective careers and do great at ducking controversial comments. Wilson is the starting QB for the Denver Broncos and is on track to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he retires. On the other hand, Meem is a tenured expert in the advertising industry.