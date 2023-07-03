Who is Ryan Mallett's girlfriend, Madison Carter? All about ex-Patriots QB's personal life

Former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett's girlfriend was Madison Carter. The couple became Facebook official on June 1, just weeks before his death.

Carter is an NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine student at Arkansas State University. She lives in Little Rock, Arkansas, and hails from Crossett, Arkansas. She recently thanked friends and family for reaching out to offer their condolences after Mallett died in a tragic drowning incident in Florida.

What did Madison Carter say about Ryan Mallett?

In an emotional Facebook post, Madison Carter laid out her feelings immediately about losing her partner.

Here's what she posted,

"Ryan Michael Mallett, How do I even find the words? I prayed for you for 27 years, and we finally found each other. I trust that God has a plan for everything, but I don't think I will ever understand why this happened. I'm so sorry I couldn’t save you, and I hope you know how hard I tried."

"Everyone knows how talented, dedicated, and passionate you are about football. Those lucky enough to know your heart know it was even more significant than your larger-than-life personality and stature. Nothing was ever about you; it was always about others. Multiple times, I heard you say, 'There are so many good people in this world,' that statement alone shows what kind of person you were. Always looking for the good."

"I can never thank you enough for loving me like you did. In such a short time, you showed me the love I have prayed for my entire life. You loved me fiercely and unapologetically. We were planning our future. We were just getting started. I'm sure some think we're crazy for feeling like we did about each other in such a short time. I thought we were crazy at first, too. But you helped me understand that love has no set timeline when two souls connect the way ours did."

"Words cannot convey how badly I miss you. I hope you know how loved you are. By myself, your unique family, friends, teammates, students, and countless others. I don't know how I'll ever get past this. But I'm so honored to love you and be loved by you. You changed my life, and I’m forever grateful for the time we had. No amount of time would have ever been enough. I love you, Ryan. Please watch over us. I can’t wait to see you again. 🤍"

Stephen Quinn @StephenQ3340 @abc3340 WATCH: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says yellow flags were flying, no indication of riptides at the time former @RazorbackFB QB Ryan Mallet drowned at Destin Beach bit.ly/3pia4KE WATCH: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says yellow flags were flying, no indication of riptides at the time former @RazorbackFB QB Ryan Mallet drowned at Destin Beach bit.ly/3pia4KE @abc3340 https://t.co/6AZa2ZUMVs

What happened to Ryan Mallett?

According to a statement released by The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Mallett passed away after drowning offshore of Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. The former NFL backup quarterback was reported with a group of individuals before he, unfortunately, went under.

He was not breathing when lifeguards found and pulled him out. Lifesaving measures also weren't successful.

Mallett was taken from a Florida beach to the hospital after first responders were called to the area at 2.12 pm. He was pronounced dead at the Destin emergency room.

