Who is Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren? All about the Titans QB's personal life

At 35, Ryan Tannehill is currently one of the older quarterbacks in the NFL. He has been married to Lauren Ufersince 2012.

Curiously enough, she was born a day after the one-time Pro Bowler and 2019 Comeback Player of the Year's birthday on July 27, 1988. Before she became a social media personality, especially on Instagram, she worked as a model.

Ryan Tannehill's wife Lauren Ufersince: All you need to know

According to her former agency director Ron Gerard, Lauren possesses much charm:

"Lauren's amazing. Even though she's beautiful,she's approachable. You're not threatened. She's got a great heart; you can just tell when you meet her. She's sincere, she's not fakes. She's refreshing."

The two first met in 2009 in Panama City, Florida - during their spring break at Texas Tech. Lauren previously said they connected over their shared Christian beliefs. She said this about him in a 2011 online blog:

"Our first conversations were funny and deep and we both shared that we loved the Lord from the beginning. I knew he was the one by three months into the relationship."

They were eventually married in January 2012 and have two children: son Steel Ryan, born in 2016; and daughter Stella Rose, born in 2018.

Why is Ryan Tannehill not playing against Steelers? Titans QB's status explained

Those who have just tuned into Thursday Night's game will notice something: Ryan Tannehill is not playing.

Unfortunately, the ankle injury that he sustained during the Week 6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in London had not healed enough to allow him to play at the Pittsburgh Steelers. This means rookie Will Levis is playing again, and this year's 32nd overall pick was elated, telling the media on Tuesday:

"I've had this game circled on the schedule because of how great the environment is going to be. I know their fans are going to come out and it's going to be a nice environment. Going into that loud stadium, it's a big-time environment. So we are ready to handle it. I am looking forward to taking it all in and then just doing my thing."

Tannehill, meanwhile, has still not addressed his injury and layoff. 2023 represents the last year in his contract, and he has been struggling - 6 interceptions against just two touchdowns, an ankle injury, and now being benched for Levis, leading to speculation that the former Miami Dolphin may face an uncertain future at season's end.