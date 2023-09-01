Who's the oldest NFL player still playing in 2023? Exploring top 5 list feat. Aaron Rodgers

As the NFL enters a new season, football enthusiasts can't help but marvel at the resilience and longevity of some of the league's most iconic players. In this exciting exploration, we delve into the world of seasoned athletes who continue to defy Father Time, showcasing their skills on the gridiron well into their NFL twilight years.

While Aaron Rodgers continues to hold the title of the oldest active figure on this list, the NFL showcases a remarkable group of players who defy age while continuing to excel on the field. In this captivating journey, we will introduce you to the five most seasoned NFL players who are still shining bright in 2023.

Here is a list of 5 oldest players playing in the 2023 season:

#1 Aaron Rodgers - 39 Years old

Aaron Rodgers, a first-round pick selected 24th overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 NFL draft, boasts a remarkable 18-season career, entirely with the Packers. He remains the oldest active player in the NFL. However, in a significant twist, Rodgers will embark on a new chapter in 2023.

He signed a game-changing three-year, $112.5 million contract with the New York Jets, marking his departure from the Packers. This move will see the four-time MVP lead a different team as their starting quarterback, creating anticipation and excitement for fans and the football community.

#2 Marcedes Lewis - 39 years old

Marcedes Lewis, a seasoned tight end, is set to embark on his 18th season in the league in 2023. Lewis, who spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and later the Green Bay Packers, began his football journey when he was selected as the 28th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the Jaguars.

Having dedicated 12 seasons to the Jaguars and another five with the Packers, Lewis surprised fans in August 2023 by signing a one-year, $5.925 million contract with the Chicago Bears. At the age of 39, he continues to be a formidable presence on the field and is determined to make an impact in his new team.

#3 Matt Prater - 39 years old

Matt Prater, born on August 10, 1984, is defying age as he approaches his 17th NFL season in 2023. The 39-year-old kicker has had a remarkable career, having played for four different teams: the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and now the Arizona Cardinals.

Prater's journey began with the Falcons in 2007, but his resilience shone through after being cut by them in just the second week of the regular season. He found a new home with the Denver Broncos, where he spent seven seasons, followed by another seven with the Detroit Lions and two with the Arizona Cardinals. In 2023, he solidified his commitment to the game by signing another two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Cardinals, eager to contribute to his fifth team.

#4 Nick Folk - 38 years old

Nick Folk, a stalwart in the kicking game, has entered his 16th season in the league, showcasing his versatility by joining the Tennessee Titans. Folk's impressive career has seen him play for a diverse set of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New England Patriots.

Drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL draft, Folk's journey has been marked by consistency and adaptability. He spent three seasons with the Cowboys, followed by seven with the New York Jets, a year with the Buccaneers, and three with the Patriots. In August 2023, he embarked on a new chapter by being traded to the Titans, where he aims to make his mark once again.

#5 Duane Brown - 38 years old

Duane Brown, a seasoned lineman, is preparing for his 16th season in the league, this time donning the jersey of the New York Jets. Brown's journey began when he was drafted as the 26th overall pick by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2008 NFL draft.

Throughout his illustrious career, Brown has showcased his skills with three different teams, spending a decade with the Texans, followed by five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. His NFL journey also included a stint with the New York Jets for one season. In 2023, he returns to the Jets for his 16th season, demonstrating his enduring commitment to the sport.