Who is Sam LaPorta’s girlfriend, Callie Dellinger? All about Lions TE's personal life

Sam LaPorta has got off to a solid start in the 2023 NFL season. The Detroit Lions tight end has racked up 186 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions across three games.

LaPorta caught his first touchdown in Week 3, helping the Lions secure a 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He has looked sharp and formed a strong partnership with quarterback Jared Goff.

Amid LaPorta's impressive start to his NFL career, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially about his girlfriend, Callie Dellinger.

Callie Dellinger was born to parents Michelle and Greg Dellinger on October 26, 2000, in Naperville, Illinois. She attended Naperville Central High School and was a competitive rower.

After completing her schooling in 2019, Dellinger attended the University of Iowa and joined their rowing team.

She met LaPorta at the University, and they reportedly began dating in December 2019. She often posts pictures of herself and her boyfriend on social media.

Dellinger graduated with a degree in Entrepreneurial Management this year in May. As per reports, she has been working as a spin instructor with CycleBar for the past few months.

She also worked part-time as a billing clerk at her school and in the local hospitals in Naperville.

Sam LaPorta's contract details: How much is the Detriot Lions start set to earn in 2023?

Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta

The Detroit Lions selected LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. As per Spotrac, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $9,465,998 with the Lions this offseason.

LaPorta's deal included a $3,884,356 signing bonus, with $7,517,173 in guaranteed money. He is reportedly on course to earn a base salary of $750,000 in 2023.

It's fair to say that LaPorta has impressed in his short time with the Lions so far. However, Detriot will be hoping that the rookie can continue his strong run for the remainder of the season, to help the team reach the playoffs.