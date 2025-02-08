Who is Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon? Exploring Eagles star's personal life

Saquon Barkley has been in the spotlight for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LIX clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The superstar running back is widely considered Philly's biggest offensive threat and could potentially decide the outcome of the game.

With all the talk around Barkley, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his fiancée, Anna Congdon.

All we know about Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon

Saquon Barkley (L) with his fiancée Anna Congdon - Source: Getty

Anna Congdon was born on June 6, 1998, to parents Daniel Congdon and Kathleen Stanton. She grew up in Forest City, Pennsylvania, with her two siblings Cassidy and Dann.

Anna played basketball when she was attending Forest City Regional High School, where she was the captain of the girls basketball team and helped the Lady Foresters win the District 2 championship in 2016.

She continued playing basketball when she joined Penn State in September 2016, where she also met her future partner, Saquon Barkley.

Anna and Barkley attended a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal together in December 2016. At the time, Anna was a freshman, while Barkley played football as a sophomore for the Nittany Lions.

In Feb. 2017, Anna and Barkley made their relationship public on Instagram, and they have been together ever since.

The couple had their first child, a daughter named Jada Clare Barkley, on April 24, 2018. They welcomed their second child, a son named Saquon Jr., in September 2022.

Earlier this month, Barkley announced his engagement to Anna. However, the Eagles running back revealed that he had proposed nearly six months before making the news public.

While Anna and Barkley will soon be planning for their wedding, the latter will now have to turn his focus on helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Anna and Barkley also celebrated Philly's NFC championship win over the Washington Commanders on Jan. 26, along with their kids at Lincoln Financial Field.

