Who is Sean Desai's wife, Ojus Desai? All about Eagles DC's partner

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Sean Desai was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to serve as their defensive coordinator. Before joining the Eagles, Desai, 40, had worked with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks. He is the first Indian-American coordinator in NFL history.

Ojus Desai, Desai's wife, has watched him develop from the start of his football management career to this point. Here's what we know about her.

As per The Football USA, Sean tied the knot with his spouse on April 24, 2011. They are parents to three children: Shea Desai was born on November 4, 2015, after Arian was born on May 24, 2013. On September 12, 2020, the couple welcomed Zadie Desai as their third child.

In 2006, Ojus received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University. She met Sean Desai when she was a college student at Temple University.

Ojus completed her M.A. in 2008, with her concentration on early childhood education and teaching at New York University.

During and after her time in college, Ojus honed her skills in tutoring, guiding, content creation, marketing content, and consultancy.

What does Sean Desai's wife, Ojus, do?

Ojus Desai is a professional in her own right, having worked for Babylist since 2021 as a senior editor. As part of her job at Babylist, she is responsible for managing and adding information about childbirth, parenthood, and baby care.

Before joining Babylist, Ojus was an associate editor at The Everymom, a part of Everygirl. Everygirl is a premier online resource that helps career-driven, imaginative, perceptive, and intuitive women mold their life for greater experiences.

Ojus demonstrated her commitment to her work at Everygirl by being promoted to senior content editor in less than a year of employment. She served as an editor for two years before receiving another promotion to director of diversity and inclusion.

In addition, Ojus has experience in teaching. Prior to joining Bustle Media Group in 2017 as a lifestyle journalist, she taught at Kidville, Harvard Yard Child Care Center, and The Garden School.

She also worked as a teacher for special education at Association to Benefit Children(ABC), an organization that supports children with autism in 2011.