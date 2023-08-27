Who is Sean Payton’s second wife Skylene Montgomery? All about Broncos HC’s personal life

Sean Payton was appointed as the Denver Broncos' head coach earlier this year. The 59-year-old will face a new challenge after 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

While many NFL fans are eager to see how Payton will fare in his first season with the Broncos, some have been keen to learn more about his second wife, Skylene Montgomery.

Skylene was born on December 4, 1984, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. She attended Parkersburg South High School and recieved her bachelor's degree in exercise physiology from Marshall University.

During her youth, Skylene enjoyed playing softball and volleyball. However, she decided to pursue medicine instead.

According to reports, Skylene currently works as a nurse at Ochsner LSU Health.

Skylene was previously a beauty pageant contestant and appeared in numerous competitions. She won the Miss West Virginia pageant in 2007 and the Miss USA pageant in 2008.

Skylene first met Payton during an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Saints in 2014, a few months after the latter ended his previous marriage to Beth Shuey.

The pair began dating and married in June 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Skylene is also the stepmother to Payton's children Connor and Meghan.

What is Sean Payton's net worth in 2023?

As per reports, Sean Payton has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2023. He has made a small fortune working as a head coach in the NFL.

Payton reportedly signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Broncos in February 2023. He is set to receive around $17 million per year in Denver.

What is Sean Payton's head coaching record in the NFL?

Payton got his first head coaching job in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints in 2006. His first term with the franchise ended in 2011, but he resumed his role in 2013, before departing again in 2021.

Payton finished his stint in New Orleans with a 161-97 overall record. He compiled a 152–89 record in the regular season and a 9–8 record in the playoffs.

Payton led the Saints to seven divisional titles. He also helped them win the Super Bowl title in 2009.

