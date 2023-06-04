Who is Sean Payton’s son Connor? Delving into family of new Broncos HC

Sean Payton was appointed as the Denver Broncos head coach earlier this year. The 59-year-old previously served as the coach for the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021 (barring 2012).

Payton led the Saints to the franchise's first Super Bowl title in 2010 and the Broncos will be hoping that he brings them similar success.

Amid the excitement around Payton's monitoring his first OTAs with Denver, fans have been curious to learn more about the head coach's personal life, especially his son Connor.

Connor was born to parents Sean and Beth on May 31, 2000. He attended Liberty Christian School in Texas.

Connor played football for the Liberty Christian Warriors and also played basketball for the Black Bears Club. Having studied in Texas, he is a huge fan of the TCU Horned Frogs.

Moreover, Connor has also reportedly worked in the New Orleans Saints' Scouting Department as his father Sean was previously the head coach for the NFL franchise.

On January 28, 2022, Netflix released the film 'Home Team', which featured the story of the Payton family, which also featured Connor.

Connor has an elder sister named Meghan, who works as a football journalist. He also has two step-sisters, Molly and Maggie McGuire.

Sean Payton's Denver Broncos contract and salary

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton

According to reports, Sean Payton has signed a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos which will tie him to the team until 2027. The head coach will reportedly make around $18 million per year.

It is believed that the Broncos have made Payton the second-highest-paid coach in the NFL. Only Bill Belichick has a better deal, reportedly earning around $20 million per year as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Payton was under contract with the New Orleans Saints but the Broncos reportedly negotiated to trade the head coach for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick and a future third-round pick.

